Ukrainian regions endure attacks despite Putin's ceasefire declaration Friday, May 9, 2025

Several regional authorities in Ukraine have reported continued Russian strikes and attacks on the night of Thursday, May 9, despite the three-day "ceasefire" announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, stated that Russian forces attacked with drones and shelled the Nikopol, Pokrovska, Krasnohorivka, Mirova, and Marhanets communities. An 83-year-old local resident was injured, and two private homes were damaged.

In Kharkiv, regional officials reported that two settlements were shelled in the last 24 hours, injuring an 11-year-old boy. Kharkiv Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov claimed that four Russian attacks were repelled near the city of Vovchansk.

In the Kherson region, according to local administration reports, 17 settlements were affected by artillery and air strikes. Four houses were damaged, and one person was killed. In Kherson, a 60-year-old resident was severely injured in a drone attack and hospitalized. In the Zaporizhzhia region, a local woman was also killed due to shelling.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army launched one missile and 18 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, deployed a missile, dropped 32 bombs, and used 2,659 kamikaze drones.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated that on the morning of May 9, a Ukrainian drone struck the regional government building. Video footage released by Gladkov shows debris near the government building on Cathedral Square in Belgorod.

The "ceasefire," declared by Putin in honor of Victory Day, is set to last three days, from midnight Moscow time on May 8 to midnight on May 11. Ukraine previously reported continued Russian attacks during the first night of the ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already indicated that Kyiv does not accept short-term ceasefires, proposing instead a minimum 30-day cessation of hostilities.

