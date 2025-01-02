Ukrainian sea drones strike: two Russian helicopters downed, one damaged over Black Sea Thursday, January 2, 2025 6:27:36 PM

Ukrainian intelligence has successfully downed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters over the Black Sea, while another has been severely damaged, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday, January 2 .

According to revised data, this effective operation near the temporarily occupied Crimea on December 31 involved special forces from Group 13. Using Magura V5 sea drones equipped with missiles, they destroyed two Russian choppers.

"Another Russian helicopter sustained fire damage and managed a landing despite the hit," added the intelligence agency.

Notably, on December 31, Ukrainian intelligence shared news about successfully taking down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. For the first time in history, the operation was carried out using a combat sea drone Magura V5, armed with missile technology.

In a gripping moment, Ukrainian intelligence allegedly also intercepted a communication from the Russian Mi-8 pilot acknowledging the attack: "I'm hit. They shot from the water".

In total, Russian forces lost two Mi-8 helicopters within two days, thanks to maritime drones and FPV technology, in addition to the Mi-28N "Night Hunter." The incidents occurred deep within Crimean airspace. As Mil.in.ua reports, this represents the first successful engagement of aerial targets by an uncrewed vessel using these missiles.

In a now-deleted post from Russian Air Force, it was noted that Russian forces lost two Mi-8 helicopters on the night of December 30. Typically, each Mi-8 carries a crew of three, including a pilot, navigator, and mechanic, along with additional personnel such as gunners and recently even FPV drone operators. Videos from September 2024 showcased Russian Black Sea Fleet exercises utilizing FPV drones from helicopters.

The astonishing success of the uncrewed vessel using R-73 missiles, both of which hit their marks, differs from previous attempts where no missile had struck airborne targets. According to the Crimeanwind Telegram channel, Russian forces also lost a Mi-28N "Night Hunter," an attack helicopter designed for operations under active fire.

Pro-Russian social media claim that on January 1, under adverse weather conditions, a commander named Kachinsky dispatched the Mi-28 helicopter. The poor visibility led to Russian forces inadvertently targeting their own helicopter, with casualties currently unknown.

