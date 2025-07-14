Ukrainian Security Forces foil Russian intel's terror plots, arrest two agents Monday, July 14, 2025 11:30:10 AM

In a joint operation, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the National Police successfully thwarted a series of planned terror attacks in the cities of Poltava and Dnipro. Two agents of the Russian military intelligence were apprehended during the operation. These individuals allegedly plotted to target judges and volunteers with explosives in front-line cities.

According to SBU, the instructions came from Russian intelligence services and were executed by two Poltava residents with criminal backgrounds. Both women had previously been convicted of drug dealing and theft. Following their release from prison, they sought quick money through Telegram channels, which ultimately brought them to the attention of Russian intelligence.

The mission for the women was to physically eliminate Ukrainian judges and notable volunteers using improvised explosive devices. To prepare for these crimes, the agents split their efforts: one stayed in Poltava to monitor potential targets, while the other headed to Dnipro to follow a similar plan.

In Dnipro, one of the suspects received coordinates from her handler for a stash of homemade explosives concealed in a scooter's trunk. The scooter, loaded with the explosive device, was parked near a local judge’s car, and the plot was to detonate it remotely. For surveillance, the woman set up a phone camera with remote access across from the building, allowing Russian GRU operatives to view the feed.

However, that’s when the SBU operatives moved in to arrest her. Simultaneously, in Poltava, her accomplice was also apprehended.

Investigations revealed that before these plans, the suspects had already completed a "test task" by setting fire to a Ukrainian military member’s car.

The SBU has charged the detainees with multiple violations under Ukraine's Criminal Code, including:

- State treason under martial law;

- Attempted act of terrorism;

- Obstruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Both suspects are currently in custody and face the possibility of life imprisonment with confiscation of their property.

Earlier, Ukrainian Security Service Colonel Ivan Voronich was murdered under orders from Russian intelligence services. This crime was allegedly carried out by two hired killers — a man and a woman — who entered Ukraine from abroad.

In early July, Ukrainian Security Service and National Police also arrested another agent working for Russian intelligence, implicated in a terror attack in Odesa.

