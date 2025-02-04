Ukrainian Security Service arrests FSB agent for gathering intelligence on Ukrainian Navy in Odesa Tuesday, February 4, 2025 12:00:21 PM

A covert operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has culminated in the arrest of an FSB agent operating in Odesa. The spy, who drove along the coastline to clandestinely photograph and geolocate military sites, was caught surveilling the Ukrainian Navy ships tasked with protecting the nation’s maritime domains, reported the SBU’s press service.

The apprehended agent was reportedly engaged in intelligence-gathering missions, mapping the bases and transit routes of Ukrainian vessels near the Odesa seaport. The Russian operatives apparently intended to leverage this intelligence for orchestrating combat operations in the maritime areas, enhanced by cruise missiles and kamikaze drones. To facilitate weapon deployment "undetected" by Ukraine’s air defenses, the agent received orders to uncover the locations of anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile defense groups, as stated in the official report.

Utilizing his personal vehicle, the traitor maneuvered around the regional capital’s coast, stealthily capturing images and recording geotags of military infrastructures with his phone. The information was then relayed to his Russian handler through a messaging app, detailed SBU sources revealed. The agency has reportedly identified the suspect and his profile, documenting each criminal act meticulously before detaining him at his residence in Odesa. A subsequent search unveiled a mobile phone and computer used for his clandestine communications with the FSB.

The suspect, a 37-year-old unemployed Odesa native, fell into the occupiers' radar while seeking quick earnings via Telegram channels. The SBU has since charged him under the statute of treason amidst martial law conditions (part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code), denying bail and placing him under custody. Conviction could result in life imprisonment along with asset forfeiture.

