Ukrainian Security Service busts Russian espionage network targeting military infrastructure

The Russian FSB espionage network was neutralized, having actively scouted locations of the Ukrainian Forces and Ukraine's critical railway infrastructure, reported the Ukrainian Security Service.

The details of the operation indicate that three Russian operatives were detained in Donetsk region and Odessa. They include a Kramatorsk local and two residents of Odessa who were assisting the Russian efforts.

Following directives from the FSB, these operatives covertly moved through their respective cities, recording the positions of key railway stations utilized for transporting heavy weaponry and ammunition to the front lines.

The agent from Donetsk was tasked with identifying the positions of Ukrainian forces maintaining the defense in the Kramatorsk area. To achieve this, she traveled through nearby settlements, collecting information from local residents through casual conversations. The intelligence gathered was sent to their Russian handler through messaging apps, using Google Maps marks for detailed reporting.

The accused were detained at their homes. Searches yielded mobile phones used to communicate with their Russian contact.

Two of the detainees are charged with state treason during martial law, while the activities of the third are classified as unauthorized dissemination of military information concerning the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations established in accordance with Ukrainian law, also during martial law.

Currently, all three are in custody, facing penalties that range from 12 years in prison to life imprisonment, possibly with property confiscation.

The security service also captured another FSB agent in Kharkiv. This 33-year-old construction worker was reportedly directing Russian strikes against Ukrainian forces defending the city.

