Ukrainian Security Service colonel arrested for alleged espionage for Russia's FSB Wednesday, February 12, 2025 10:18:00 AM

In a shocking development, Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Colonel Dmytro Kozyura has been detained on suspicion of espionage for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). The security service announced the arrest of the Chief of Staff of its Anti-Terrorist Center on Wednesday, February 12, without naming the suspect. Nonetheless, Ukrainian media outlets have identified him as Kozyura.

Kozyura has been leading the SBU's Anti-Terrorist Directorate since 2016. Telegraf published a photograph from one meeting that matches footage of the detention. His identity has also been confirmed by UNIAN and Ukrayinska Pravda.

Further mentions of Kozyura were discovered in the Telegram channel of Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. In August 2024, Klitschko met with him and handed over drones purchased with the capital's budget. Photos from that encounter align with the ones released by the SBU.

Media reports indicate that other details about Kozyura remain sparse in public archives.

The SBU stated it has documented 14 instances of the arrested individual's illegal activities. According to the investigation, Kozyura was reportedly recruited by Russia in 2018 in Vienna and later used an undercover apartment in Kyiv for communication with an FSB handler.

The suspect allegedly disclosed crucial details concerning Ukrainian troop deployments, the state of critical infrastructure, outcomes of Russian missile strikes, and even intel on high-ranked officials.

Adding a personal twist, it appears his family supported Russian aggression, and knew about their kin’s treasonous liaisons, SBU officials disclosed. Authorities may soon charge them over the justification of Russia's aggressive actions.

SBU findings suggest the betrayal dates back to 2018 when the senior officer was flipped by FSB agents in Vienna. Initially lying dormant, he reconnected with Russian handlers towards the end of 2024. By this time, SBU operatives were monitoring his every move.

SBU detailed a chilling account of FSB orchestration, using a Ukrainian mediator for secure courier roles. This operative previously fled to Russia following Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity and is notable for activities ranging from supporting the "Antimaidan" to transferring funds for paid protests, the agency elaborated. He too faces treason charges.

Patterned under cloak and dagger subterfuges, FSB officer Yuriy Shatalov allegedly directed spy activities through secure Kyiv-based locations using high-tech communication gadgets.

The sophisticated sting, codenamed "Rat," signifies a triumph of covert and overt investigative techniques.

In a sophisticated sting, codenamed "Rat," the Ukrainian secret service agents monitored the suspect meticulously.

"In neutralizing this saboteur, we achieved a historic victory," said SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk. "He not only had extensive access and expertise but his potential threat amid ongoing conflicts warrants utmost significance. The operation was conducted under my oversight as I constantly reported key updates to President Volodymyr Zelensky."

Moreover, through this compromised channel, SBU fed Russian intelligence streams a plethora of misleading data, disrupting their strategic calculus.

Charged under Article 111 for high treason, the detained official is headed for potential life imprisonment with asset confiscation.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.