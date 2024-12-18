Ukrainian Security Service dismantles major Russian spy network targeting air defense and F-16 bases Wednesday, December 18, 2024 7:25:18 AM

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has dismantled the largest network of Russian spies targeting air defense systems and F-16 bases across five regions of Ukraine. This network, linked to the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), was neutralized by the SBU in a successful operation, according to the agency's Telegram statement.

The Russian agents were caught hunting for critical strategic information, including locations of Ukrainian F-16 bases and radio-electronic warfare production sites. They operated independently but funneled intelligence to a single handler, who then transmitted it to Russian overseers. The agents scoped out air defense positions, military airfields, and companies involved in drone defense across Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions. Some members were former Ukrainian military personnel turned deserters and were recruited by Russian intelligence. They exploited their previous military contacts in frontline areas to gather information on potential targets.

The operation led to the arrest of 12 agents, including the network's coordinator, who was apprehended in Dnipropetrovsk region. The head used fake documents, posing as a "volunteer" and "anti-corruption activist" to conceal his illicit activities. During searches, authorities seized mobile devices, flash drives, and counterfeit IDs. The detained individuals now face charges of state treason and unauthorized disclosure of troop deployment information, carrying penalties ranging from 8 years to life imprisonment, along with asset confiscation. The SBU continues efforts to bring all those involved in the Russian spy network to justice.

