Ukrainian Security Service has identified almost 900 Russian servicemen responsible for war crimes in Kyiv region Monday, May 2, 2022 3:15:34 PM

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that it had identified almost 900 Russian servicemen who committed crimes against civilians in the Kyiv region. "The Ukrainian special services have all the information on the occupiers, as well as evidence of their atrocities," said SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko.

According to him, the SBU is currently verifying more than 2,500 Russian soldiers who serve in units that were deployed to the Kyiv region. As part of the investigation, 7,000 witnesses have already been interviewed. Also, in the course of this work, it has been established that about 100 citizens of Ukraine cooperated with the Russian military and helped them.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova named ten servicemen of the Russian army, who, according to Ukraine, committed atrocities against civilians in the city of Bucha in the Kyiv region. All of them are servicemen of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Land Forces. Vladimir Putin recently awarded this brigade with the title of "Guards".

On April 2, journalists and the Ukrainian military entered Bucha liberated from Russian occupation and saw dead bodies in the streets. Some of them had their hands tied behind their backs, some died from shots to the back of the head.

Adviser to the head the Ukrainian Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovich said that the world should be horrified by what happened in the cities of the Kyiv region such as Bucha, Irpen and Hostomel. "Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel are cities that are liberated and represent a picture from a post-apocalyptic horror film. Among the victims of these war crimes committed by the Russian troops, there are raped women whose bodies they tried to burn. Local government representatives were killed, children were killed, elderly people were killed, men were killed," he said. Many of those killed show signs of torture.

Dozens of women in Bucha were raped by the Russian military. According to the Ombudsman of Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova, in one of the cellars, the Russians held 25 girls and women aged 14 to 24 years. There, captives were regularly subjected to sexual violence, nine of them became pregnant after that. The ombudsman also said that the Russian military raped an 11-year-old boy in front of his mother, who was tied to a chair.

In total, more than 1200 bodies of killed civilians were found in the Kyiv region after the Russian troops left.

