Ukraine's Security Service reportedly targeted the Crimea Bridge, according to a press release.

"The operation spanned several months. SBU agents managed to plant explosives on the supports of this illegal structure. Early this morning, at 4:44 AM, the initial explosive device was detonated without civilian casualties," the statement reads. Officials noted that the underwater supports are severely damaged at their base – aided by the equivalent of 1,100 kg of TNT, pushing the bridge into a critical state.

Under the leadership of SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk, who monitored the entire plan, the SBU declared the Crimea Bridge a legitimate target, citing its use by adversaries as a logistics channel for their forces.

"God loves a trilogy, and the SBU always sees its efforts to completion without repetition. We struck the Crimea Bridge twice before, in 2022 and 2023. Today, we continued this tradition underwater. No illegal structures of Russia have a place in our sovereign territory. Crimea is Ukraine, and any occupation attempts will meet a firm response," he asserted.

Earlier, in a special operation named "Spider Web," Ukrainian drones struck four Russian airfields: "Belaya," "Dyagilyovo," "Olenya," and "Ivanovo." Sources claim 40 planes were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3 models, with President Volodymyr Zelensky overseeing the operation. SBU executed the plan, allegedly involving the smuggling of FPV drones and mobile wooden houses into Russia. Positioned on trucks, the drones were released at a crucial moment to target Russian bombers.

