Ukrainian Security Services detains Russian FSB agent coordinating strikes on Kharkiv Thursday, October 17, 2024 4:12:00 PM

Ukrainian counterintelligence officers (SBU) have successfully apprehended another agent of Russia's FSB in Kharkiv, according to the agency's official Telegram channel.

The 37-year-old Russian agent reportedly infiltrated from the aggressor state into Kharkiv to direct missile and drone strikes at the regional center and neighboring locations. His mission involved collecting detailed information on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions, aiding Russian forces in planning further attacks.

Investigations reveal the agent was originally from Kharkiv but fled to Russia at the start of the full-scale war, where his wife still resides. The FSB recruited him during his stay in Russia.

In May 2023, under direct instruction from FSB official Evgeny Konyakhin, the operative returned to Kharkiv via third countries and tracked military sites used by Ukrainian defenders for training.

Disguised as work trips, he covertly recorded military locations on camera and used unsuspecting acquaintances to glean information about Ukrainian positions in casual "friendly conversations." The SBU uncovered his operations, documented his actions, and detained him.

