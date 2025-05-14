Ukrainian soldier predicts blockade of Crimea amid expanding 'gray zone' tactics in modern warfare Wednesday, May 14, 2025 1:00:39 PM

Igor Lutsenko, a Ukrainian UAV operator, explained that modern warfare has set a new global trend: the expansion of the "gray zones". As a result, Russia could lose the land corridor it fought so hard to establish, Igor Lutsenko during the Espreso broadcast.

"In Russia, alongside the defense plan for Crimea, there's a plan to attack the right bank of the Dnipro River. As is common in military practice, various plans are developed," he said. "However, it's important to understand that one of the major global trends, as our conflict impacts the world's future, is the expansion of the 'gray zone.'"

The gray zone is an area where, as Lutsenko put it, "it's quite difficult to remain alive," affecting both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"This zone is expanding because everything alive there is targeted by drones, stretching about 15-20 km," he noted.

Lutsenko predicts that the land corridor Russia arduously carved to the north, its only significant achievement in the conflict, will be neutralized. It will become narrow and perilous for the enemy as the "gray zone" continuously expands.

"All signs indicate this. If we don't let our guard down, our weapons' advancements will lead to Crimea becoming blockaded. And once the Crimean Bridge is gone, Crimea will turn into an island for the occupiers," the UAV operator added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance has calculated the billions of dollars worth of military equipment lost by Russia in the war against Ukraine. The calculation considers losses by the Russian armed forces since February 24, 2022.

Additionally, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported capturing members of Russia's "Storm-Z" unit in the Kupyansk direction, who were trying to pose as Ukrainian military servicemen.

