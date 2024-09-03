Ukrainian soldier warns of renewed Russian push in Vuhledar: potential encirclement looms Tuesday, September 3, 2024 2:06:17 PM

Russians have intensified their efforts in the Vuhledar direction over the past few weeks. Natural bodies of water in the area are the main obstacles preventing a breakthrough to capture the city, said Stanislav Buniatov, a soldier of the 24th Mechanized Brigade with the call sign "Osman," shared on his Telegram channel "Sniper Speaks."

"The enemy's movements in the Vuhledar direction are quite concerning for us. The only thing currently holding them back from making a dash northwest of Vuhledar is the natural water reservoirs. Speaking from personal experience, we captured Pavlivka in 2022 without heavy equipment. There are enough crossings near the dams. If they are poorly controlled, the enemy will get through," he writes.

Buniatov suggests that after taking the main strategic points through mechanized assaults, the Russians will methodically use human waves to expand their zone of control over the Kashlahach River, before moving equipment as needed. However, by that time, there could be encirclement attempts from the Vodyane side.

"The era of mindless human wave attacks by the enemy appears to be over. Now, although still using human waves, the assaults are more deliberate with calculated losses and reserves. We simply have fewer people and resources. I hope that sooner or later the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Systems) forces will pull the situation from critical to at least moderate," Buniatov noted.

In the morning update on September 3rd, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russians conducted 21 offensive actions near Vodiane, Vuhledar, Konstantynivka, and Prechystivka in the Vremivka direction. [https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua]

Previously, it was reported that occupiers are attacking Vuhledar from two sides, pressuring west of Pavlivka and Vodiane, and nearly pushed the Defense Forces out of Konstantynivka.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.