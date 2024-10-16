Ukrainian 'Spartan' Brigade launches bold cross-border operation in Russia's Belgorod region Wednesday, October 16, 2024 10:30:06 AM

In a striking development, Ukraine's National Guard's 3rd "Spartan" Brigade has reportedly entered Russia's Belgorod region, smashing a Russian military column and capturing soldiers from the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. This successful military operation, which disrupted the assault of Russian forces from the Belgorod region, was reported by journalist Yuriy Butusov on his Telegram channel.

According to Butusov, the troops of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 3rd Operational Assignment Brigade “Spartan” carried out this operation. Utilizing FPV drones, they effectively thwarted the Russian attempt to breach the border, destroying a BMP-2 and eliminating a platoon of marines, as stated by Butusov. The journalist added that Ukrainian forces took prisoners from the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

Open source reports indicate that the "Spartan" brigade’s operation occurred near the village of Zhuravlivka in Russia's Belgorod region, close to the Kharkiv region border. This is not merely the remote destruction of a column—our fighters were there. This appears to be a full-fledged cross-border local operation on enemy territory, noted in the analytical military Telegram channel In Factum.

On October 1st, Stanislav Sokolskiy, the commander of the "Spartan" brigade's unit, stated that the Russian Armed Forces immediately build fortifications following advancements. According to him, such tactics by the Russians are not new, and the Defense Forces are observing and tracking their fortified areas and firing points. Later, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces released a video showing Lviv paratroopers in the Kursk region eliminating soldiers from the 155th Russian Brigade. The Defense Forces have declared an all-out hunt for this Russian unit in revenge for the execution of captive comrades.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.