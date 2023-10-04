Ukrainian Special Forces attack Russian troops in night raid on Crimea Wednesday, October 4, 2023 11:00:04 AM

Ukrainian special forces units Stugny and "Brotherhood which are part of the Timur special forces unit landed in Crimea, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (GUR MO).

Ukrainian military forces attacked the Russian troops in Crimea.

GUR released a video showing the Ukrainian special forces landing at night using at least seven boats. The video ends with footage of the Ukrainian special forces soldiers holding the Ukrainian flag and saying, "Crimea will be either be Ukrainian or uninhabited."

GUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov, in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, said that during this night's operation in Crimea, there was a fierce battle with the Russians.

"The de-occupation of Crimea continues. This was a sabotage and reconnaissance operation, which included specific measures in the territory and the return of the group. Our groups have already returned," Yusov noted.

According to him, there are many casualties among the Russians as a result of the battle.

"Unfortunately, there are losses among our special forces, but they are not comparable to the losses on the Russian side," Yusov clarified.

He also added that the de-occupation of the peninsula is ongoing.

"Unfortunately, it is not possible without losses. This is, in part, the price for effectively surrendering Ukrainian Crimea without a fight in 2014. Ukraine will definitely regain control over Crimea and all the occupied territories," concluded the GUR spokesperson.

