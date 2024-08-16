Ukrainian Special Forces capture advanced Russian T-80BVMP Tank Friday, August 16, 2024 9:30:25 PM

A T-80BVMP, the most advanced Russian tank model of 2023, has been captured by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO). Analysts are calling this event as a tactical victory for Ukraine given the tank’s significant enhancements in armor and firepower capabilities.

The T-80BVMP tank, known for its upgraded weaponry, protection, and mobility, was discovered abandoned and subsequently captured by a Ukrainian SSO unit. This tank has been safely transported into Ukraine, according to OSINT technical, which released a video showcasing the event.

This 2023 model is an evolved version of the T-80BV featuring enhanced armor, improved weapons systems, and increased operational mobility. These upgrades render the T-80BVMP an invaluable asset in armored warfare scenarios.

Army Recognition highlights that this tank capture underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Russian forces amid Ukraine’s offensive actions in the Kursk region. With its top-tier features, the T-80BVMP represents a formidable battlefield presence, and its capture is indeed a tactical achievement for Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s armed forces unveiled this updated version in September 2023, born out of combat experience from the Ukrainian conflict. Notable enhancements in this model include:

- Reinforced Mesh Armor: Aimed at shielding the turret and hull from RPGs and drone attacks.

- Volnorez Electronic Drone Suppression System: Capable of disrupting UAV operations within a 600-1000 meter range.

- 1PN96MT Thermal Imaging Sight: Provides better target detection in various visibility conditions.

- Increased Reverse Speed: Now exceeding 20 km/h (further specifics remain classified).

