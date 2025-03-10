Ukrainian Special Forces capture nine Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk Monday, March 10, 2025 9:53:39 PM

Troops from Ukraine's 144th Special Operations Center have captured nine Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk area, according to the press center for Ukraine's Special Operations Forces. The operatives of the 144th Center managed to liberate an industrial building by driving out the Russian forces and subsequently taking the Russian servicemen prisoner.

For several days, drone operators provided Russian soldiers the chance to surrender. Using a loudspeaker mounted on the drone, the Ukrainian special forces urged the Russians to give up.

After refusal, the team from the 144th Center infiltrated behind enemy lines, booby-trapped the building where the Russians were hiding, and detonated it. The powerful explosion convinced the Russian soldiers that they should have accepted the special forces' offer earlier.

"Enemy servicemen began waving a white flag through the window of the damaged building, signaling their readiness to surrender. Soon, in two groups of four and five, the Russian soldiers moved toward Ukrainian positions, some of them wounded. Ukrainian special operatives provided preliminary medical assistance to the prisoners and began their evacuation," the report stated.

