Ukrainian Special Forces down Russian Su-30SM fighter jet over Black Sea Thursday, September 12, 2024 11:07:41 AM

In the early hours around 5 a.m., the Russian military reported losing contact with a Su-30SM aircraft. By the afternoon, Russian naval assets sighted debris from the downed fighter jet in the Black Sea, according to Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (GUR MO).

The Ukrainian special operations unit executed a precision strike to destroy the Russian Su-30SM fighter jet during a mission in the Black Sea's waters. This dramatic revelation was confirmed by the Ukrainian intelligence press service.

"During an operation in the waters of the Black Sea, Ukrainian special forces of the HUR MO eliminated a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet using a MANPAD [man-portable air-defense system]," stated the official release.

The GUR revealed that the jet, which plunged into the sea, was part of the 43rd Independent Maritime Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, stationed at the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Russian forces lost contact with their combat aircraft on September 11, 2024, around 5 a.m. Approximately three hours later, Russian forces initiated a search and rescue operation, deploying an An-26 plane along with Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters," the intelligence service added.

By noon, the Russians reported to its command upon finding a characteristic fuel stain 70 kilometers northwest of Cape Tarkhankut. Subsequent scans identified fragments of the destroyed Su-30SM jet.

Officials pointed out that the fighter jet was valued at approximately $50 million.

On August 14, Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Kursk region of Russia. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike was carried out using air defense missile troops.

