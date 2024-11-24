Ukrainian Special Forces penetrate deep into Russian held territory, destroy air defense system Sunday, November 24, 2024 4:00:31 PM

A Ukrainian special reconnaissance and sabotage group known ventured 60 kilometers deep into Russian territory, successfully eliminating an air defense system and its entire crew. This bold attack occurred in the vicinity of Novoaidar, Luhansk region, where the Ukrainian operatives set ablaze the air defense site along with the stationed Strela-10 air defense missile system, leading to its total destruction. The incident was reported by the Telegram channel Spy Dossier, which is closely aligned with Russian military sources.

The attack, carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces on November 22, 2024, highlights the effective reach of Ukrainian operations far behind Russian defense lines, more than 60 kilometers from the contested frontline. According to the source, the ensuing fire obliterated both the air defense complex and its operators.

The strike claimed the lives of the entire crew from the 169th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (military unit 11741), including:

- Junior Lieutenant Alexey Sergeyevich Matreninsky

- Junior Sergeant Maxim Alexandrovich Gorbachev

- Junior Sergeant Mikhail Yuryevich Chebotarev

Analysts suggest that this incident underscores the vulnerability of Russian military installations even within deep-set Russian territory. The success of the Ukrainian operation exemplifies the efficiency and strategic depth of Ukrainian tactics beyond the battlefront, potentially impacting the combat capabilities of the Russian military.

The Strela-10 air defense system, designed to protect forces from low-altitude aerial threats, plays a crucial role in Russia's air defense strategy. Its destruction weakens Russian air defenses, leaving ground troops more exposed to air assault and drone incursions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.