Ukrainian Special Forces target Russian base in Syria, destroy key military assets Wednesday, July 31, 2024 7:38:00 AM

A Ukrainian assault team hit Russian military positions on a base in Syria, an airfield that has been under Russian control since 2015 and frequently used for military purposes, including training and dispatching foreign mercenaries to Ukraine.

In a complex operation by Ukrainian special forces at the end of July 2024, the elite squad launched a strike on Russian military positions in Syria, reports Kyiv Post, citing its sources.

The news outlet claims to have obtained exclusive videos and photos showing the continuation of the counterstrike operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), targeting Russian troops in Syria.

According to sources, the unit known as “Khimik” conducted a comprehensive strike on Russian occupation forces in Syria towards the end of July 2024.

This time, the target was Russian military equipment at the Kuweires airfield, east of Aleppo.

In the released video, a Russian mobile electronic warfare system is destroyed first, followed by drones attacking Russian military installations at the airfield itself.

The strike came just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on July 24.

The airfield has been under Russian control and used for military purposes since 2015. It’s also reported that among other uses, the location served to train and dispatch foreign mercenaries to Ukraine.

Additionally, special forces from the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) under the “White Wolf” unit have already destroyed the third Russian tank regiment. Since the outset of the full-scale invasion, this unit alone has destroyed 296 tanks.

