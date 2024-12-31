Ukrainian Special Operations Forces capture key village in Kursk region Tuesday, December 31, 2024 12:24:16 PM

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) are making headway in Russia's Kursk Region, capturing one of the settlements previously held by Russian soldiers and North Korean troops, according to a statement from the SOF press service.

Rangers from the 6th Regiment of the Ukrainian SOF achieved a strategic victory by taking control of a settlement in Russia's Kursk Region, as directly stated in the report.

It was also revealed that, along with the Russian military, the village was being held by North Korean forces, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported.

The Russian Armed Forces’ 810th Marine Brigade and its counterpart in the counteroffensive in the Kursk region, the 155th Marine Brigade, have been depleted after months of largely unsuccessful assaults. They are withdrawing from the Kursk Region to recover from their losses.

On December 31, it was reported that Ukrainian forces struck a bunker housing Russians near Kursk, resulting in a massive fire at the location.

