Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Tirada-2 electronic warfare system in Donetsk region Monday, January 8, 2024 1:00:00 PM

Ukrainian forces have detected and destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system, known as Tirada-2, on the Donetsk front, according to the press service of the Special Operations Forces.

During reconnaissance activities along the Donetsk direction, operatives from the 3rd Separate Special Operations Regiment located the Russian Tirada-2 electronic warfare system.

This system, designed to disable communication satellites, was completed by Russia in the autumn of 2018, with its presence recorded in the occupied Luhansk region in the spring of 2019.

After determining the coordinates of the target, the Special Operations Forces directed missile fire from onto it. It is reported that as a result of the precision strike, the electronic warfare system was completely destroyed.

