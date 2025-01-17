Ukrainian Special Operations Forces eliminate Russian execution squad on frontline Friday, January 17, 2025 9:00:54 PM

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have eliminated a group of Russians who had executed Ukrainian soldiers, reported the SOF press service.

The incident took place on one of the active fronts, where Russian troops shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers. This criminal act did not go unpunished—the SOF fighters tracked and neutralized those responsible and captured the surviving members.

Russian war crimes were documented through drone surveillance, enabling a meticulously planned SOF operation aimed at both terminating this enemy unit and retrieving the fallen Ukrainian soldiers' bodies.

During the special operation, SOF operators successfully eliminated part of the execution group, compelling the remainder to surrender. The captured individuals were identified as marines from Russia's 40th Arctic Brigade. During interrogation, they admitted to capturing two Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces members and reporting it to their unit commander.

The company commander ordered, via radio, the execution of the Ukrainian soldiers, prompting the Territorial Defense fighters to attempt escape, only to be immediately fired upon by Russians with call signs "Yary," "Lebed," "Boom," and "Bely." In the ensuing operation, SOF operators eliminated three of these targets while capturing "Yary" along with two others, now providing testimony. All captives were contract soldiers who had been serving in the Russian army for just a month and a half.

Previously, it was reported that elite Azov Special Purpose Brigade fighters captured a Russian soldier of Eskimo descent in the Toretsk area.

Additionally, Azov units had captured 23 Russian soldiers in a recent operation .

