Ukrainian Special Operations Forces use new cutting-edge kamikaze drone to target Russian communication station Thursday, June 13, 2024 12:00:00 PM

The Ukrainian website Defense Express reports that Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have utilized a new, highly resistant, long-range kamikaze drone to effectively target and destroy a Russian R-416GM radio relay station. This remarkable achievement is the first historical strike directed at this sophisticated communication equipment, showcasing the advanced capabilities of Ukraine’s modern warfare technology.

In an unprecedented development, the drone, whose exact identity remains unconfirmed but shows semblance to both Polish and Ukrainian models, displayed premier features such as high interference resistance and probable automatic target tracking, ensuring precision in highly critical terminal segments of engagement.

Defense Express notes the drone's exceptional interference resistance which allows for efficient imaging transmission, even during terminal approach phases amid heavy electronic countermeasures. Furthermore, the newly introduced drone's V-shaped tail assembly suggests a novel design, differentiating it from the Ukrainian RAM II and aligning it closer with the physical attributes of a modified Polish Warmate. This innovative inclusion has evidently permeated Ukrainian defense strategies, amplifying operational efficacy against formidable Russian war machinery.

On June 13, the SOF’s groundbreaking attack on the R-416GM marked a disruption in critical Russian military communications. This striking event aligns with previous advanced offensive operations conducted by Ukrainian forces, including the June 3 strikes on the S-400 missile system and the Tornado-S MLRS in the Belgorod region. These consecutive successes depict a robust demonstration of escalating technological warfare advancements within Ukraine’s defense sector.

The effective deployment of this little-known but precisely engineered weapon provides deeper insight into the evolving dynamics in the conflict, emphasizing the significant roles of modern, automated, and highly resistant military drones on contemporary battlefields.

A new breakthrough weapon boasts several notable characteristics, including high interference resistance, long range, and likely automatic target tracking, according to experts at Defense Express.

In a statement, experts commented, "It might be interesting to note the unnamed 'new development' which destroyed this communication station. Although it is clearly a kamikaze drone, identifying it with 100% certainty is challenging."

Defense Express analysts observed that the visual profile of the drone resembles the Polish Warmate, except its tail assembly points upward rather than downward as seen in the video. Furthermore, Warmate, actively utilized on the front lines since 2022, has a different operator interface.

Significantly, the V-shaped tail assembly matches the Ukrainian RAM II drone, which is actively used by Defense Forces. However, the drone in the Special Operations Forces video was neither RAM II, evident by its distinct appearance and operator interface.

Defense Express notes that the new development showcases various positive features. Notable is its high interference resistance, allowing efficient image transmission from kamikaze drones, even on critical terminal segments. Additionally, the weapon has an extended range capability, considering the R-416GM communication station was not positioned close to the frontline.

Experts pointed out a second strike depicted in the video, where the targeting marker remained stable while the drone adjusted for deviations. This is indicative of automatic target tracking usage.

"This development includes genuinely fascinating solutions that ensure the high effectiveness of this weaponry," states the report.

Earlier, on the evening of June 3, Ukrainian military forces destroyed an S-400 missile system and a Tornado-S MLRS in the Belgorod region. In contrast, Russia's Ministry of Defence claimed their air defense had allegedly shot down six Vilkha MLRS missiles.

