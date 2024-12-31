Ukrainian strategy shifts to strikes on Russian command centers, targeting leadership over manpower Tuesday, December 31, 2024 2:00:44 PM

Ukrainian military expert Pavel Narozhny highlights a key tactic in the ongoing conflict — targeting command centers over infantry losses.

According to Narozhny, replacing trained commanders takes more time compared to replenishing infantry. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on wearing down two Russian marine brigades — the 810th and the 155th — in the Kursk region by striking at their command centers, Narozhny, founder of the charity foundation "Reactive Mail," shared during an appearance on Radio NV.

He detailed operations against the 810th Sevastopol Brigade. This unit, stationed in Lgov, has been rebuilt three times after significant losses. Previously, the brigade saw action in Krynky in the Kherson region, facing multiple attacks there as well. "Back then, we didn't have the striking capability we possess now," Narozhny commented. He analyzed video footage showing strikes in Lgov from December 30th, uploaded by Russian sources. In the footage, a soldier is heard remarking on the "vast number of people in the bunker, everything is exploding." Narozhny speculates these attacks could involve Storm Shadow missiles and ATACMS that Ukraine hasn't used yet, or a domestic development akin to the "Neptune."

Narozhny further emphasized the importance of these hits targeting command posts, noting that while infantry can be replenished quickly, training commanders takes years. He also addressed assaults on the notorious 155th Pacific Brigade, known for its brutal tactics. "This 155th Brigade was responsible for many executions aimed more at intimidating our forces and civilians. It's been a target many times by Air Assault Forces to dismantle its capabilities. Now, it's being withdrawn after being decimated once again," he explained.

In related developments, commandos from Ukraine’s 6th Special Operations Forces Regiment have released footage showcasing a village in the Kursk region that they successfully liberated. This area was previously under the control of Russian and North Korean forces.

