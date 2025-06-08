Ukrainian strike destroys Russian Iskander missile system, claims lives of eight soldiers Sunday, June 8, 2025 11:00:40 AM

Russian news outlet Astra has reported that Ukraine successfully destroyed a Russian Iskander missile system in the Bryansk region, resulting in the deaths of eight Russian soldiers. Citing informed sources, Astra disclosed that the Ukrainian forces targeted the missile system along with its crew.

The strike occurred early last Thursday, June 5, near the village of Martyanovka, located approximately 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Multiple rockers were reportedly used in the attack.

The targeted unit, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, was part of the 26th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. Reports indicated the Iskander system was destroyed while being prepared for a ballistic attack on Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that defense forces have destroyed three Iskander systems this week.

"Our soldiers have successfully destroyed Russian positions that were used to assault Ukraine and our citizens this week. Three Iskander systems, the murderers, have been neutralized," Zelensky stated.

