Ukrainian strikes trigger chain of explosions at Russian ammunition depot near Mariupol Friday, September 13, 2024 11:30:02 AM

In the early hours of September 13, Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted the Mariupol area, resulting in an extensive detonation of ammunition and air defense missiles lasting four hours, reported Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

Russian Telegram channels reported an overnight drone attack near Mariupol.

According to Andriushchenko, a confirmed strike hit a depot containing ammunition and air defense missiles in the village of Hlybokе, with the detonation ongoing until 5:20 AM. “Detonations continued until 5:20 AM. There might be damage to another air defense unit; details are being clarified. There are plans to evacuate the village of Portivske. All areas are cordoned off by the military. In Mangush, the route towards Mariupol is blocked. The 'Mangush-Mariupol' highway is partially closed. Observations indicate ongoing emergency relocations following the strike,” said the mayor’s adviser.

NASA’s FIRMS fire monitoring system corroborates a fire in the Hlubokе area overnight. The map shows numerous fire hotspots in the region.

This latest incident follows a previous attack on the night of September 11, where Ukrainian Defense struck Russian bases and ammunition depots near Mariupol, resulting in casualties among Russian personnel.

