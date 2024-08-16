Ukrainian success in Kursk region eases Kupyansk pressure, reports Ukrainian 77th Airmobile Brigade Friday, August 16, 2024 10:41:55 AM

The operation by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region has led to reduced activity of Russian troops on one front, said Vitaliy Bitsak, head of communications for the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces on Kyiv24 TV.

He confirmed that Russian military activity has diminished in the Kupyansk direction.

"Assault actions are not as aggressive. Typically, small groups attempt to gather in plantings, dugouts, and trenches before initiating a foot advance. Often without the use of armored vehicles," the military officer explained.

He noted that the Russian forces are destroying crossings over the Oskil River. The Russians aim to push the Ukrainian forces back across the river, which would complicate logistics and force the defenders to cross the water during counteroffensives.

Bitsak emphasized that the results of the offensive in the Kursk region are noticeable in the Kupyansk direction.

"The pressure has significantly decreased. It indicates that enemy forces are being redeployed, with reserves sent to the Kursk direction," the brigade representative clarified.

He confirmed that Russia still intends to capture Borova.

"The enemy has this goal, but they have suffered significant losses thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our defenders. This group has been considerably reduced, and the risk is much lower now, yet the enemy does not abandon their intentions," the serviceman added.

According to U.S. officials cited by CNN, Russia has redeployed only a few thousand troops from Ukraine to the Kursk region.

On August 16, Russian military personnel complained of déjà vu. It has been reported that Ukrainian forces again struck an armor convoy of equipment in the Kursk region.

