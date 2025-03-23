Ukrainian Third Assault Brigade liberates strategic village in Luhansk region Sunday, March 23, 2025 11:00:05 AM

The Third Assault Brigade, particularly the 1st Assault Battalion, has regained control over the village of Nadiya.

The Third Assault Brigade announced the liberation of the village of Nadiya in the Svatove district of the Luhansk region.

"The Third Assault reports: control over the settlement of Nadiya has been restored by the efforts of the brigade, primarily by the 1st Assault Battalion," the statement reads.

The brigade noted that a total of three-square kilometers have been freed from Russian control.

“The capture of Nadiya came at the cost of two months' efforts from the enemy and the complete destruction of two mechanized regiments - the 752nd and the 254th of Russia's 20th Army,” said Third Army Corps Commander Andriy Biletsky.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Forces’ aircraft, rocket troops, and artillery struck 17 areas with Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment. Targets also included an artillery system, two air defense systems, an electronic warfare system, two drone command points, and another important enemy target. According to reports, 147 combat engagements were documented over the past 24 hours.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1,470 Russian servicemen. The total combat losses for Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to March 23, 2025, amount to approximately 903,480 personnel.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.