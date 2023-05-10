Ukrainian troops advance several kilometers into Bakhmut destroying several units of Russian 72th Motorized Rifle Brigade Wednesday, May 10, 2023 12:00:00 PM

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed near Bakhmut several units of the Russian 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, said the founder of the Azov regiment and the leader of the National Corps party, Andriy Biletsky.

According to him, as a result of the offensive actions of the Ukrainian 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, units of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Federation were routed. In fact, the 6th and 8th companies of this brigade were completely destroyed.

In addition, a significant number of armored combat vehicles were destroyed, and a large number of Russian soldiers were captured. The so-called 3rd assault detachment of the Wagner PMC suffered heavy losses.

"The offensive operations were conducted in a strip 3 km wide and 2.6 km deep. This entire territory has been completely liberated from the Russian occupation forces," Biletsky added.

Prior to this, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade left their positions in Bakhmut.

