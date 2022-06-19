Ukrainian troops advancing towards Melitopol Sunday, June 19, 2022 11:00:23 AM

The Ukrainian military is approaching Melitopol. There is a possibility that the city is going to be liberated from the Russians, said Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

According to Fedorov, on the Zaporizhzhia axis, the front line has moved ten kilometers forward.

"As of today, our heroic Ukrainian Armed Forces have made significant progress and are already on the outskirts of Kherson. I am sure that in the coming weeks the city of Kherson will be liberated by our heroic military. The same situation is in the direction of Melitopol. Our Armed Forces have already advanced more than ten kilometers from Zaporizhzhia towards Melitopol," Fedorov said.

The mayor expressed hope that the deliveries of the new weapons will help to liberate the cities.

"Recently, a large number of Western weapons have started coming in, which brings us closer to the victory. I hope that soon it will be enough to de-occupy our cities and save the residents. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Fedorov said.

A week earlier, Fedorov also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced 5-10 kilometers during a counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region. At the same time, Ukrainian representatives reported that, for the second week in a row, the Ukrainian troops had tactical success in advancing towards Kherson. The Ukrainian Forces are now less than 20 kilometers away from the city center.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.