Ukrainian troops allegedly breach Russian border in Belgorod region, enter Demidovka amidst intense battles Wednesday, March 19, 2025 9:11:00 PM

Late Wednesday, March 19, Ukrainian Forces have reportedly breached the Russian border in the Belgorod region, entering the village of Demidovka.

Demidovka is a sizable Russian village located mere kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The Russian Telegram channel "Northern Channel," which is affiliated with the Russian military, reported “The Ukrainian Armed Forces have broken into Demidovka, and fighting is ongoing. Ukrainian units entered amidst combat... The enemy has deployed infantry and armored vehicles under the cover of artillery and drones. Just to clarify, not near or adjacent to Demidovka, but directly inside Demidovka itself! Fierce battles are reported nearby,” the channel reported.

“Just to reiterate: not near Demidovka, not in the forest strips near Demidovka—the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in Demidovka itself! And yes, there are battles nearby!” the channel added

The information implies that Russian troops are retreating due to heavy Ukrainian fire, as Ukrainian Armed Forces strive to fortify their position within the settlement.

The Ukrainian side remains silent, opting not to comment. However, recent days have seen skirmishes along various sectors of the border abutting Russia's Belgorod region. Ukrainian Forces suggest these incidents are reactions to attempted incursions by Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups into Ukrainian territory.

The Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU," associated with Russia's security agencies, corroborates reports of intense fighting within the Belgorod region. “Despite assertions from the Russian Ministry of Defense about defeating Ukrainian forces along the Belgorod border, clashes continue. Ukrainian troops continue their offensive maneuvers. Their tactics resemble past actions observed during assaults on the Kursk region. Utilizing small squads of 3-4, often on ATVs, they bypass fire to advance. Firefights ensue, with cover provided by FPV drones and mortar crews,” the Russian source detailed.

