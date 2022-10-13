Ukrainian troops continue their advance towards Kherson Thursday, October 13, 2022 9:10:00 PM

While Russian troops are shelling Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, Ukrainian Forces continue their advance towards Kherson. Since August, the Ukrainian side has regained control over more than 1,170 square kilometers in the Kherson region. On Thursday, in a morning review of the military situation, British intelligence claimed that Ukrainian troops were confidently advancing towards Kherson.

Having retreated about 20 km in early October, Russian troops are likely trying to reinforce a new front line west of the village of Mylove. Fierce fighting continues along the entire front the line in the Kherson region, especially in the west, where Russia's flank is no longer protected by the Ingulets River, According to British military intelligence, most of the Russian troops in this area are incomplete airborne units.

The Russian Defense Ministry assessed the situation in this sector of the front differently, but in fact confirmed that the paratroopers are holding back a possible further counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using tanks and BMPs "attacked the positions of Russian paratroopers in order to conduct reconnaissance and break through the defenses," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a morning report.

The Ukrainain Operational Command South announced on Thursday that five more settlements in the Kherson region had been liberated. According to Western military estimates, Ukraine may regain control over the western bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region as early as next week, the Financial Times writes.

On Thursday morning, the head of the Russia-installed administration of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo made a video appeal to the leadership of Russia asking for help to organize the evacuation of residents.

In the summer, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk advised residents of the Kherson region to leave the region because of the upcoming counteroffensive.

Saldo’s appeal to the Russian leadership came a day after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russia's annexation of the occupied regions of Ukraine. 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 35 abstained. Only five countries voted against the resolution - Russia, Syria, Nicaragua, Belarus and the DPRK.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.