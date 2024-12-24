Ukrainian troops escape encirclement as Russians capture Makarivka Tuesday, December 24, 2024 12:00:14 PM

Russian forces have reportedly taken full control of Makarivka in the Donetsk region, according to the analytical portal DeepState. Ukrainian troops stationed there managed to escape.

Furthermore, the Russian troops have also captured Sukhyi Yaly and Zelenivka in the Donetsk region, advancing near Stari Terny, Novodarivka, Vovkove, Novovasylivka, Novoiezavetivka, Novoolenivka, Ukrainka, Zorja, Storozheve, and Kurakhove.

Previously, tensions arose between the Joint Forces Command group "Khortytsia" and DeepState due to coverage of the situation near Makarivka. Various media outlets, after independently "analyzing" an interactive map from the project, concluded that Ukrainian units in Makarivka were encicled. In response, Khortytsia denied these claims, stating that these outlets rely on sources "whose data do not match the dynamics of combat actions." This inadvertently cast unfounded aspersions on DeepState, which had made no such claims about AFU(Armed Forces of Ukraine) encirclement in Makarivka.

Additionally, yesterday, Member of Parliament Marianna Bezuhla claimed that the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Oleksandr Syrskyi, plans to conscript the DeepState team, reorganizing it into infantry units, as "no people means no problems."

According to Bezuhla , the general is displeased with analysts revealing the real situation on the frontline, as opposed to reporting that the UAF has everything under control. DeepState responded succinctly: "Unfortunately, not all commanders like the truth, and it's regrettable." Meanwhile, journalist Yuriy Butusov, citing his sources, asserts that military command is not taking any actions against DeepState.

