Ukrainian troops in Toretsk are currently engaging in counteroffensive actions, a development not yet visible on the DeepState map, reported military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko during his daily briefing on his YouTube channel, OBOZ.UA.

"I'll say this: After successfully and consistently holding the northern part of the city, Ukraine's Defense in Toretsk were able to conduct several counterattacks, regaining control not just of streets but entire blocks," Kovalenko said.

This development significantly complicates the situation for Russian forces, which, "fueled by hype," advanced too far in Toretsk. As a result, some Russian units may find themselves in a difficult position, Kovalenko emphasized.

The analyst noted that official details about the events in the Toretsk agglomeration will be disclosed soon.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the gains in Toretsk could force the Russian high command to rethink its strategy.

Geolocated footage from March 1 and 2, confirmed the success of Ukrainian forces in the Toretsk area. Russian military correspondents report ongoing battles within the city, where the 132nd Motorized Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is reportedly engaged. Popular Russian war bloggers are predicting that the Ukrainian advancements may compel Russian command to deploy additional reinforcements, as already indicated by sightings of the 20th and 150th motor divisions being redeployed to the Toretsk zone.

A Russian correspondent noted minor advancements by Ukrainian forces sporadically in the city center, while the Russian defenses , at the same time, appear fragmented. Fighting continues fiercely on the Pokrovsk direction as well. One Russian war correspondent claimed Russian forces made a one-kilometer advancement near the village of Zaporizhzhia, while Ukrainian troops mount counterattacks around Zelene Pole, Malyivka, Tarasivka, and Nova Poltavka. Victor Tregubov, spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" group, stated that Ukrainian units have successfully ousted Russians from Pisky and Kotlyne, inflicting significant losses on Russian troops. Electronic warfare systems have reportedly disrupted Russian guided aerial bombs' navigation.

The Russians appear to be exploiting frozen ground and ice-covered bodies of water to move heavy military equipment within the front lines. A Ukrainian military correspondent has acknowledged that Ukrainian forces have superior integration of drones and artillery systems, helping to fortify defenses in the Pokrovsk area.

