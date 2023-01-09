Ukrainian troops get reinforcements near Bakhmut and Soledar Monday, January 9, 2023 11:30:18 AM

The Ukrainian troops got reinforcements in the Bakhmut and Soldear direction, said the commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who visited the Ukrainian military in Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region.

"The enemy made another desperate attempt to storm the city of Soledar from different directions and threw into battle the most professional detachments of Wagner mercenaries. At the same time, thanks to the courage of our defenders, skillful and competent use of artillery, the enemy suffered significant losses and once again retreated, despite the enemy's propaganda statements that they had allegedly captured Soledar," Syrskyi said.

Earlier, the speaker of the Eastern group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, said that during the previous day, the Russian troops had carried out 106 attacks in Soledar, and 22 clashes had occurred in the city.

Former Russian FSB officer and former DPR Defense Minister Igor Girkin said that the Russian troops were not able to capture any important positions during their attacks on Bakhmut and Soledar. According to him, this can be considered a strategic defeat.

"As for the report about the alleged breakthrough of Wagner into the center of Soledar, there is no data at my disposal. In any case, the capture of the Bakhmut-Soledar agglomeration is very far away. The battle of attrition (mutual) can continue for more than one month, " said Igor Girkin (nicknamed Strelkov).

In his opinion, even if Bakhmut captured by Russian troops, it will only be a tactical victory. But "strategically, we have already lost, again throwing the best forces and means on useless targets," the Girkin wrote.

