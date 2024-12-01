Ukrainian troops repel major Russian assault in Kharkiv region Sunday, December 1, 2024 12:00:48 PM

Ukrainian forces have successfully thwarted a Russian military assault in the Kharkiv direction, resulting in over 40 Russian casualties, reported Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko on Telegram.

The Russian troops, consisting of more than a platoon, attempted to attack the positions of the 13th Operational Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard "Khartia" using three BMP-3 armored vehicles.

The soldiers from the "Khartia" brigade, alongside the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, detected the advancing Russian column and launched artillery strikes and drone attacks. These strategic maneuvers led to the destruction of all three infantry fighting vehicles and resulted in the elimination of 29 Russian soldiers, with 16 more wounded.

A few days earlier, a planning officer from the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" highlighted that brigade fighters had conducted offensive operations near Lyptsi, achieving notable success.

