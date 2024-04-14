Ukrainian warplanes strike Russian command center in Luhansk Sunday, April 14, 2024 9:30:38 AM

Ukrainian forces hit a Russian military group's control centre in the temporarily occupied region of Luhansk Oblast, said the Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, in a Telegram post. Explosions were heard on April 13 in the city, now held by Russian forces, followed by thick black smoke rising over Luhansk. Local Telegram channels reported an incident near a machine-building plant.

The Russian-installed governate of Luhansk, Leonid Pasechnik, confirmed that this facility was indeed affected by the strike. However, analysts believe it was used as a military equipment repair base.

That same evening, Ukraine's Strategic Communications Centre (StratCom) said, "Ukrainian defense forces successfully hit the enemy's 'Centre' group troop control point in occupied Luhansk."

While further details were sparse, Oleshchuk provided an update the following morning about the successful strike in Luhansk Oblast. He remarked that a pause was necessary to ensure the safety of air force pilots returning to secure locations.

"Success and importantly, efficacy marked the strike on enemy positions in Luhansk on April 13, 2024. Ukrainian pilots did excellent work and returned safely to base. There will be more such strikes against enemy rear areas as Ukraine receives more missiles from our Western partners," concluded Mykola Oleshchuk.

On March 14, there were reports of unknown missiles striking a Russian military training ground in Luhansk Oblast. Journalists' sources suggested that the military site in the village of Trokhizbenka came under attack from three missiles, resulting in at least 10 personnel casualties.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.