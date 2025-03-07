Ukrainians rally behind Zelensky amid rising tensions with U.S. Friday, March 7, 2025 2:00:12 PM

Ukrainians have expressed outrage over recent rhetoric from the U.S., and their trust in President Volodymyr Zelensky has surged. The main driver of this increased unity and trust is not personal attacks on Zelensky but rather a perception that U.S. rhetoric is an attack on all of Ukraine and its citizens, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

A significant rise in trust has been recorded; over the past two weeks, support for President Zelensky has jumped to 67%, as per a KIIS survey.

The survey, conducted with 1,029 participants from all regional areas under Ukrainian government control, sampled adult Ukrainians via random mobile phone selection.

The margin of error did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures near 25%, 2.5% for figures around 10%, and 1.8% for figures approximate to 5%.

Leading into February 2025, before U.S.-Ukraine relations worsened, 57% trusted Zelensky, while 37% did not, leaving a trust-distrust balance at +20%.

From February 14 to March 4, 2025, trust levels climbed to 67%, with distrust falling to 29%, consequently improving the trust-distrust balance to +38%.

Trust in Zelensky is reportedly slightly lower in Eastern Ukraine, with 60% trusting and 36% distrustful; however, in other regions, 66-69% expressed trust, and 28-30% distrust.

KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky underscored that these results reflect Ukrainian unity amidst emerging challenges the nation faces.

The heightened trust in Zelensky isn't due to personal attacks on him. Rather, Ukrainians see the new U.S. administration's rhetoric as an assault on the entire nation. The Americans’ insinuations that Ukraine may have "provoked" Russia, talks about peace negotiations excluding Ukraine, and the U.S. voting "against" a UN resolution, starkly clash with Ukrainian public sentiment.

Hrushetsky emphasized Ukrainian frustration with the lack of significant U.S. criticism of Russia or additional pressure and the suspension of American military aid.

Ukrainians desire peace, but surveys consistently show the majority won't settle for peace at any cost. They remain resolute in the face of adversity, open to difficult compromises but steadfast against any that might equate to surrender.

