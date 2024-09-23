UN report reveals systematic torture of Ukrainian detainees in Russian prisons Monday, September 23, 2024 9:17:16 PM

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has uncovered new evidence indicating extensive use of torture by Russian authorities against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war in occupied territories and within Russia itself.

In its latest update to the Human Rights Council, the Commission stated that torture is a routine and tolerated practice amid a culture of impunity in Russian-controlled areas. The Commission identified further common elements in the use of torture by Russian authorities, corroborating earlier findings on the systematic nature of these actions. One recurring pattern is the consistent use of violent methods in detention facilities across Russia, where Ukrainian detainees are held.

This practice has been observed in several major penitentiary institutions within occupied Ukrainian territories.

Another common aspect across all torture sites is systematic sexual violence. This form of torture is predominantly inflicted on men and has been reported in nearly all of the detention facilities under scrutiny.

Evidence also indicates that orders for such brutal treatment were issued by high-ranking Russian officials, who either condoned the actions or failed to take steps to prevent it.

One victim, a civilian who endured ten consecutive days of torture, reported to the Commission: "The most terrifying thing is that the perpetrators did everything silently and professionally. That’s when I realized they had tortured many others and didn’t even see us as human beings."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.