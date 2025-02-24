UN resolution calls for Russian withdrawal from Ukraine, U.S. and Israel's unexpected opposition stuns global politics Monday, February 24, 2025 4:00:50 PM

In a move sending shockwaves through international diplomacy, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution with a significant majority demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Ninety-three nations voted in favor, while 65 abstained, and 18 opposed the resolution. The decision by the United States and Israel to vote "against" has sparked surprise and disappointment in Kyiv, marking a departure from their previously held supportive stance. Particularly noteworthy was Hungary's vote, a country often accused by Kyiv of operating as a "Russian puppet," but the U.S. and Israel's positions have left many astounded.

Ukraine, relying on its traditional allies, is openly expressing its dismay. "It is hard to explain and even harder to accept," people stated online. Israel, which has balanced its relations with Ukraine and Russia until now, finds this neutrality questioned by its voting action.

Moreover, the U.S. vote came as an even larger surprise given its vocal backing of Kyiv on arms supplies and sanctions against Russia. Analysts speculate this surprise move might be linked to internal U.S. politics or attempts to influence the negotiation process; however, no official explanation has been provided yet.

China, India, and Iran were among those countries abstaining, which experts say shows their desire to avoid direct confrontation and keep diplomatic channels open. Additionally, many developing nations followed suit, a practice increasingly common in such votes. Although non-binding, the resolution carries significant political weight by underscoring international support for Ukraine's sovereignty and increasing pressure on Moscow.

