Underwater optical fiber cable between Latvia and Sweden damaged in Baltic Sea: Investigations underway

A major disruption has been reported with an optical fiber cable linking Latvia and Sweden beneath the Baltic Sea. The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, January 26, as confirmed by the Latvian State Radio and Television Center (LVRTC), the owner of the cable connecting the Latvian city of Ventspils and the Swedish island of Gotland.

In response to the incident, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa convened a meeting of responsible agencies. Her Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, mentioned that Stockholm, Riga, and NATO are "closely cooperating" in the investigation into the occurrence.

The cable may have been damaged due to "external impact." "Current assessments suggest the cable is significantly damaged, likely caused by external influence," said LVRTC's spokesperson, Vineta Sprugaine. LVRTC also reported data transmission disruptions between Ventspils and Gotland. A criminal investigation has been launched following the cable damage.

Nearby the accident site, a vessel was heading towards Russia. Latvian military personnel inspected the ship near the accident location, Latvian Navy Chief Admiral Māris Polenčs stated at a press conference. The ship in question is the Michalis San, which sails under the Panama flag but is currently en route to Russia. "We did not identify any suspicious activities on deck or anchor damages," added Polenčs, according to the LSM portal. The military is examining routes of other ships in the incident area.

Previously, Finnish authorities detained a vessel suspected of involvement in the Estlink 2 cable cut in the Baltic Sea on December 25, 2024. The Finnish Coast Guard seized the Eagle S tanker, which sails under the Cook Islands flag. Helsinki suspects that the vessel damaged the cable between Finland and Estonia with its anchor.

On November 17, a communication cable between Lithuania and Sweden was damaged. The following day, the cable connecting Finland and Germany also failed. Finnish security firm Cinia, which focuses on critical infrastructure security, suggested the cable was most likely cut by an anchor or a bottom trawler.

U.S. and EU intelligence have concluded that the underwater cable damages in the Baltic Sea over recent months were likely accidental rather than deliberate acts by Russia, as reported by The Washington Post on January 19, citing sources.

