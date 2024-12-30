Unprecedented casualties: Ukrainian Commander reports record losses for Russian forces in Donetsk region Monday, December 30, 2024 12:30:17 PM

According to the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in just one year, Russian armed forces have suffered 427,000 casualties, both killed and wounded. Recent reports from the Donetsk region highlight that Russian forces are experiencing record-breaking losses, with approximately 1,700 soldiers perishing each day, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi. The Russian troops continue relentless assaults, resulting in devastating losses. Over the past week, the Russians have been losing around 1,700 men daily, bringing this year's total to an astounding 427,000. The lion's share of these losses is attributed to the heroic actions of Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region. Commanders have implemented strategies to increase the effectiveness of firepower, securely hold lines and positions, ensure uninterrupted supply of ammunition and drones, and strengthen units defending the frontline.

Syrskyi further emphasized that special attention has been given to equipping medical units with necessary resources and organizing effective evacuation for the wounded.

“Our goal in this sector is to maximize the destruction of the enemy and its reserves, “ Syrskyi said.

