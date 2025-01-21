Unprecedented drone attack on Smolensk: Ukrainian strikes reveal vulnerabilities in Russian air defenses Tuesday, January 21, 2025 2:02:08 PM

In what is being described as the most powerful air raid since the war began, Russian media outlets express shock over the scale of a drone assault targeting Smolensk. According to Russian sources, last night's drone attacks on Smolensk and its surrounding region represent the most intense to date during this ongoing conflict. Reports from Russian media detail that, on the night of January 23, Ukrainian drones struck both an oil refinery and an aviation plant in Smolensk. Russian air defenses managed to down several drones, which unfortunately crashed into residential high-rises, sparking fires on rooftops and building facades, including those of residential homes.

Warnings of a potential attack surfaced after midnight, followed by explosions within an hour. The primary targets reportedly included the oil refinery in Yartsevo and facilities at the Smolensk Aviation Plant. Fires broke out after drones hit locations such as the rooftop of a residential building on Avtozavodskaya Street and the facade of a building on Borodinskaya Street. An explosion was also recorded near the city's television tower. Local residents voiced frustrations over the lack of sirens and warnings during the assault, leading to widespread outrage on social media platforms. Nevertheless, Smolensk Governor Vasily Anokhin confirmed the attacks initiated the fires but assured citizens that no casualties were reported.

The ongoing conflict is increasingly encroaching into Russia itself, resulting in the destruction of infrastructure and disrupting peaceful life. The incapability of Russia to effectively counter these drone incursions raises significant concerns about its defensive prowess. The growing momentum of strikes highlights Ukraine’s leveraging of perceived vulnerabilities within the Russian air defense system. Major urban centers face escalating threats, as these drone attacks form part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to target Russian territories. Last week, Ukrainian forces launched a record-setting 200 drones in attacks that spanned across 12 Russian regions, including Krasnodar Krai, Crimea, and Bryansk Oblast. This escalation suggests a diminishing grip by Russia on its security apparatus.

The air raid on Smolensk underscores the intensifying risk to significant Russian cities. Russia, long engaged in military pursuits, now finds its domestic tranquility compromised - residents, once amenable to Putin’s military escapades, are now reeling from the resultant chaos.

