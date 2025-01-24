Unprecedented drone attack: Ukraine strikes Russia with record 121 UAVs across multiple regions Friday, January 24, 2025 10:33:50 AM

In what has been described as an unprecedented UAV attack, Ukraine targeted Russia with a record number of drones, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense. A total of 121 drones were reportedly neutralized across 13 regions, including the Russian capital and Crimea.

The majority of these drones were intercepted over Bryansk (37), Ryazan (20), and the regions of Kursk and Saratov (17 each), according to enemy ministry data. Others were shot down over the Moscow region (6), Belgorod (3), Rostov (6), Tula (2), Lipetsk (1), among other areas, including Moscow itself and Crimea.

The attack commenced with strikes in Ryazan, where critical infrastructure was hit, notably affecting the Novo-Ryazan Thermal Power Plant. Moscow's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced that drones were intercepted over the Moscow Oblast, adding that no damage was reported. Consequently, the capital's airports temporarily suspended flights.

In Saratov and Engels, several explosions were reported, although officials claimed all UAVs were neutralized. In the regions of Voronezh and Kursk, drone debris caused minor damage to buildings and electrical grids, leading to temporary power outages.

Despite significant Russian air defense efforts, the attack caused notable disruptions at airports in several major cities, including Kazan, Samara, and Ufa. This unprecedented number of drones underscores Ukraine's leverage on Russian strategic targets.

