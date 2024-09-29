Unprecedented overnight drone assault rocks Russia Sunday, September 29, 2024 10:58:16 AM

On the night of September 29, Russia faced one of the most extensive drone attacks on its territory to date, with explosions reported across several areas. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeted Millerovo and Baltimore airfields, dealing significant blows to the Russian military capacity. The drones struck crucial ammunition depots in the Volgograd region, the airfield in Yeysk, and other vital installations. The Ukrainian Forces launched massive drone attacks on Russia overnight, with Russia's Ministry of Defense claiming the destruction of 125 drones, though several significant military targets were indeed hit. Explosions were heard near military depots and other strategic locations in the Krasnodar Krai, as well as Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, Voronezh, and Volgograd regions. The Volgograd region experienced the passage of 67 drones, the maximum number reported in the area.

In Kotluban in the Volgograd region, drones targeted a significant ammunition depot of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Here, the Russians stored parts of their Iranian ballistic missile stocks and launchers. Eyewitnesses reported explosions, fires, and subsequent detonation of munitions. Locals speculated that a military unit depot might have caught fire, but media outlet ASTRA clarified after an analysis that the video footage shared supposedly showing the Kotluban depot was actually from a 2021 fire in Dubai due to a container explosion on a ship in Jebel Ali port.

Fires were also reported in the village of Sady Pridonya in the Gorodishchevsky district, just 14 kilometers northwest of Kotluban. Sources within the intelligence community later confirmed these were the results of a successful joint operation by Ukraine's GUR, SSO, SBU, SVR, and Armed Forces. Intelligence agents reported the launch of 120 strike drones of various Ukrainian makes, targeting locations over 600 kilometers away. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces cited the destruction of a rocket-artillery weapon storage and modernization arsenal used by Russian troops. An Iranian missile shipment had reportedly arrived at the arsenal before the attack, which was heavily guarded by electronic warfare and air defense systems. Despite this, Ukrainian specialists successfully executed the strike.

The ongoing efforts of Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to erode the enemy's military potential. The strike on Baltimore airfield reportedly threatened the destruction of 60 "Kinzhal" missiles. Explosions shook Yeysk in the Krasnodar Territory, near the Russian Navy's Baltimore airfield, which supporters note was likely housing 60 Kh-47 "Kinzhal" missiles. The airfield also hosts two significant Russian naval aviation training units.

Krasnodar Territory’s Governor Veniamin Kondratyev did not confirm explosions on the military airfield. According to his claims, an electronic warfare system had neutralized an attacking drone, causing it to crash into a tree and explode, damaging a nearby house and vehicle from the blast.

Meanwhile, over 20 drones attacked the Millerovo airfield in the Rostov region. Emergency service sources told ASTRA all UAVs were destroyed, though NASA's fire monitoring system recorded blazes at the airfield.

Authorities in Belgorod's villages reported drone attacks affecting 12 settlements, injuring five people. In Voronezh, several downed drones fell in and around the city, with one striking a residential complex and causing damage. Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev reported nearly two dozen drones shot down over the region. Rostov region officials stated air defense forces destroyed 18 drones: five in the southwestern part and 14 in the Millerovo area.

