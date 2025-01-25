Unusual deployment: tactical Russian aircraft spotted at strategically significant Engels-2 airfield Saturday, January 25, 2025 11:00:57 AM

In a report from Ukrainian analysts, aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces' tactical fleet have been observed at an airbase primarily known for its strategic aviation significance, marking an atypical presence.

As of the morning of January 21, 2025, the Engels-2 airfield recorded at least five Su-25 assault jets on site, alongside two Tu-95MS, two Tu-160, two Tu-22M3, a Mi-26, and an Il-76, reports Defense Express.

Earlier, in December 2024, the Engels-2 airfield reportedly hosted nine Su-34 jets, according to OSINT analyst MT_Anderson.

The arrival of tactical aircraft at an airbase known for strategic operations is raising eyebrows. After the Su-34s were spotted at Engels-2, theories arose suggesting that these aircraft were relocated to shield them from ATACMS strikes or to conduct maintenance work safely.

However, if this is the case, it raises the question of why only nine Su-34s were moved, out of more than 120 available at the start of 2024, and what kind of maintenance could be conducted at an airbase tailored for strategic aviation.

As for the Su-25 presence, some find it equally puzzling as these aircraft have rarely, if ever, been seen at Engels, aside from possibly as static displays.

The analysts in Ukraine are questioning the rationale behind deploying these assault aircraft to such an airfield, especially considering Ukraine's current strike capabilities.

Speculation suggests the Russian side might be moving certain tactical aircraft to Engels-2 to confuse Ukrainian and Western analysts, possibly about the status or real condition of its tactical warfare aircraft.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.