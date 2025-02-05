Unyielding defense: Ukrainian Forces counter relentless Russian assaults on Siversk front Wednesday, February 5, 2025 4:00:02 PM

In an escalating confrontation on the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops face continuous assaults backed by artillery, compelling them to adapt swiftly to dynamic conditions. Stepan Barna, commander of the Edelweiss Mountain Assault Brigade, reports that Russian forces are fiercely advancing from trench to trench under artillery cover, striving to breach Ukrainian defenses.

Barna highlights the intensity on this front line, describing how Russian units conduct assaults 'round the clock', utilizing both artillery and airstrikes in overwhelming attempts to overpower Ukrainian positions. "Artillery operates almost twenty-four hours a day. The enemy attempts attacks morning, afternoon, dusk, and evening," Barna explains.

The Russian focus on countering Ukrainian drone operators by disrupting their operations with artillery and aerial bombs further complicates the landscape. Ukrainian forces, in response, have been forced to adopt mobile strategies, frequently altering their positions. "Having multiple positions is a necessity for survival," asserts a serviceman, emphasizing the tactical adjustments required to bolster defensive lines.

The call to "dig, dig, dig" echoes as a lifesaving strategy and a defensive measure against unrelenting enemy pressure, underscores the commander. Despite significant Russian reinforcements arriving on short notice, the directives remain clear: bolster and reinforce defensive strategies promptly.

This sector remains critical for Russian advances. Captain Bohdan Pantyo, head of operational planning for the National Guard’s Rubikon Brigade HQ, explains that capturing Siversk could provide Russian forces a strategic advantage to push towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk—areas of previous struggle, potentially serving as a motivational beacon for Russian troops.

Geospatial insights from DeepState indeed confirm the relatively static front line along this axis. The last Russian advance recorded was on November 11 near Rozdolivka, with minimal gains since.

As reiterated by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the paramount priority in February is holding positions and thwarting any Russian advances. Notably, focus intensifies on further preparing Ukrainian personnel and enhancing drone capabilities.

