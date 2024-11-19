Unyielding waves: Russian forces reinforce frontlines amid heavy losses on Kupyansk front Tuesday, November 19, 2024 10:00:20 AM

In a recent broadcast on Espreso.TV, Major Nadezhda Zamryha, the head of communications for the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, reported that the Russian armed forces are continuously reinforcing their frontline positions with new reserves. According to Zamryha, despite the massive casualties suffered by Russian troops on the battlefield, they still have a steady pool of personnel to draw from.

"The enemy is persistently bringing in reinforcements to the battleground, especially visible on the Kupyansk front," Zamryha noted. She highlighted that while the Russian losses are substantially high, the number of forces does not seem to diminish. The attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions are relentless. "The scale of their losses is impressive, and every brigade of the Ukrainia Forces has contributed to this. Yet, the number of enemies doesn't seem to decrease; they continue their non-stop infantry assaults," Zamryha explained.

Drawing a stark comparison, Zamryha remarked that the onslaughts sometimes resemble scenes out of the movie “Zombie Apocalypse”, with successive waves of 10, 15, or even 20 soldiers at a time. "It feels as if they never end. Perhaps, at some point, the enemy's numbers do dwindle, but they keep funneling more troops to the front," she added.

"Our guys often point out that our weapons heat up faster than we can take out the first, second, or third wave, which indicates that we are indeed stopping and repelling them from these storm attempts," Zamryha concluded.

There were reports of a shift in Russian tactical strategies under Kupyansk. According to Yury Fedorenko, commander of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, whereas previous assaults by Russian forces were mainly observed at dusk or dawn, now they can occur even during night hours, undeterred by adverse weather conditions.

