In a confidential meeting at Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has issued a grim forecast, urging swift negotiations to end the conflict with Russia. Ukrayinska Pravda reports, citing it sources, that, according to Budanov, delays could trigger "dangerous processes" affecting Ukraine's survival. Meanwhile, the Center for Countering Disinformation cautioned against a surge in "hype" related to talks, while lawmaker from the Servant of the People party, Oleh Dunda, denounced the leak of Budanov's statements as unlawful.

The Rada reportedly convened top defense officials to assess the war's current status. Sources noted the detailed briefings by Ukraine's General Staff. During the meeting, a pivotal moment arose when Budanov warned that without significant talks by summer, "very dangerous processes for Ukraine's existence" might begin. "Everyone exchanged glances and went silent. Clearly, success is crucial," one source concluded. The publication also highlights Ukraine's pressing economic concerns, its diplomatic ties, and the frontline dynamics, questioning the country's resilience.

Servant of the People faction MP Oleh Dunda provided commentary on Ukrainian Pravda's piece revealing Budanov's remarks. Speaking on Kyiv 24, Dunda stressed the confidentiality of the session, arguing that sharing information outside its context constitutes a breach of national security.

On January 27, the head of Ukraine's Countering Disinformation Center, Andrii Kovalenko, addressed the growing tension surrounding potential peace negotiations. Through his Telegram channel, Kovalenko warned of expected "hype" in the media, especially Western outlets, concerning peace talks. Most reports, he claimed, would contain inaccuracies and advised Ukrainians to stay focused on national defense amid threats from expansions by Russia in Donbas and the Kursk region.

"This topic is trendy. Foreign media coverage is understandable, but our own platforms need to approach this wisely. Current media portrayals globally are entirely unfounded," Kovalenko emphasized.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness for negotiation, citing key areas needing specific focus.

Additionally, former U.S. President Donald Trump recently urged Putin to cease hostilities in Ukraine, warning of increased sanctions otherwise.

