US Chairman of Joint Chiefs: Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens stability throughout world

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

During a statement given at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the defense budget on Tuesday, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said the world is witnessing "the greatest threat to peace and security of Europe and perhaps the world” in decades due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening to undermine not only European peace and stability, but global peace and stability that my parents and generations of Americans fought so hard to defend,” Milley said.

He added that the US is “at a very critical and historic geo-strategic inflection point,” where the military must both “maintain readiness and modernize for the future.”

“If we do not do that, then we are risking security of future generations,” Milley added.

“The potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing,” Milley said.

Last week, Milley sent a similar message, saying the global international security order is at stake if Russia gets away "cost-free" following its invasion of Ukraine.

Milley has been critical of Russian officials who make public comments about the possibility of nuclear war, including comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Any time a senior leader of a nation-state starts rattling a nuclear saber, then everyone takes it seriously," Milley said last week.

